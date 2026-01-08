BankRI officially changing name to Beacon Bank following merger

Join the conversation with business leaders, educators, and employers shaping the future of work.

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island, better known as BankRI, will officially rebrand as Beacon Bank on Feb. 9, the latest step in the merger of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc., the companies announced this week.

The $24 billion regional banking franchise, headquartered in Boston, combines Brookline Bank, BankRI, PCSB Bank and Berkshire Bank under the Beacon Bank name, overseeing more than 145 branches across New England and New York, including 22 locations in Rhode Island.

Customers are advised that multiple services, including branches and call centers, will be offline starting Feb. 6 through Feb. 8 to allow for the transition.

The name change erases the final vestiges of a financial institution that was founded in 1996 by a group of local business leaders and investors with the goal of creating a locally controlled, community-focused bank based in Rhode Island. At the time, many New England banks were being absorbed by national chains.

The parent company, Bancorp Rhode Island, was publicly traded and its annual stockholders' meetings were typically held in Providence. Brookline Bank acquired Bancorp Rhode Island in 2011 and maintained the Bank RI brand.

The merger of Brookline and Berkshire Hills, approved by shareholders in May and cleared by federal and state regulators in August, created Beacon Financial Corp., the parent company overseeing all four banks, which will collectively be known as Beacon Bank after integrating the bank systems next month.

Paul A. Perrault, chairman and CEO of Brookline Bancorp, will serve as CEO of Beacon Financial, while Berkshire Hills’ David M. Brunelle will remain as board chairman.

Over the first quarter of 2026, customers will see the Beacon Bank brand gradually replace existing names on statements, online banking, and branches as systems are fully integrated. (Updated to add background on Bank Rhode Island's origins in the fourth and fifth paragraphs.)