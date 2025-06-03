BankRI partners with PCF Development on workshop for first-time homebuyers

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island and Pawtucket Central Falls Development will be hosting a free, virtual workshop for first-time homebuyers on June 17 to help educate future homeowners for National Homeownership Month.

Titled “Ready, Set, Own: Your Pathway to Homeownership,” the class will be held live on Zoom beginning at 6 p.m. The 60-minute session will be led by industry experts from BankRI and PCF Development.

“Every family deserves to have the opportunity to own their home and to enjoy the benefits that come with it, from contributing to their financial stability to building lifelong memories,” said BankRI CEO and President William Tsonos. “But for many first-time buyers, the path to homeownership can feel overwhelming, which is why it’s so important to us to provide education and support to our community.”

Specific topics to be covered during the workshop include understanding mortgage basics and shopping for a mortgage, affordability, debt to income ratio, credit, and the closing process, according to the bank.

BankRI mortgage specialists Stephanie Silva and Kathy Galipeau, both of whom have extensive experience in residential lending; and Dianny Melusky, PCF Development’s director of homeownership and a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development certified housing counselor, will speak during the Zoom session.

PCF Development is a nonprofit community development organization that has built more than 400 affordable rental and homeownership homes throughout Rhode Island.

While there is no cost to attend, participants are asked to pre-register online or by contacting Melusky at dmelusky@pcfdevelopment.org.

June is National Homeownership Month, which aims to promote responsible homebuying and showcase resources and programs that help people achieve and maintain homeownership.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.