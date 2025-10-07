BankRI, PCF Development to host free workshop for first-time homebuyers

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island and Pawtucket Central Falls Development will host a free virtual workshop on Oct. 22 aimed at breaking down the financial side of homeownership during National Financial Planning Month.

The session, titled “Building Financial Confidence for Homeownership,” will take place via Zoom at 5:30 p.m., according to the bank, and will cover budgeting, credit, mortgages and closing costs, with a live Q&A for attendees.

Dianny Melusky, PCF Development’s director of homeownership and a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-certified housing counselor, and BankRI mortgage specialists Stephanie Silva and Kathy Galipeau will lead the session. Together, they will be “breaking down the homebuying process so first-time buyers feel informed and prepared every step of the way,” said Bank Rhode Island CEO and President William C. Tsonos.

“Helping individuals and families gain confidence in their financial decisions is one of the most impactful ways we can support our community,” Tsonos said.

Participation is free, but pre-registration is required and can be completed online or by contacting Melusky at dmelusky@pcfdevelopment.org.

Bank Rhode Island is a full-service institution that operates 22 branches and more than 30 ATMs throughout Providence, Kent, Newport and Washington counties.

Pawtucket Central Falls Development is a nonprofit community development organization that has built more than 500 affordable rental and homeownership homes throughout Rhode Island.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.