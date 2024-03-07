Banneker Industries files for bankruptcy protection

Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

WOONSOCKET – Banneker Industries Inc., an end-to-end supply chain and third party logistics company, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Company CEO and President Alimamy D. “Junior” Jabbie Jr. submitted the filing to U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Rhode Island in August, where proceedings remain ongoing.

Jabbie did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

According to Banneker's voluntary court petition, the company had $1.46 million in assets and $5.3 million in total liabilities at the time of filing.

The company also reported $511,873 in an operating checking account and $6,621 in its payroll checking account.

The filing follows a period of in-state staff growth from 2019 to 2021, when the Banneker team grew from 41 to 50 employees across Rhode Island locations. The company also offered interest-free loans to employees suffering financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the company faced challenges leading up to the pandemic, Jabbie told PBN in spring 2020, including the death of founder Cheryl W. Snead in 2018, and “an acquisition and several disruptive business changes" in 2019.

Jabbie took over the company in 2018 following the death of Snead, who founded Banneker in 1991. Under Snead, the business expanded to include locations throughout the U.S.

According to the company’s website, Banneker's Rhode Island locations include its Woonsocket headquarters and distribution centers in North Smithfield, North Kingstown, and Lincoln. Banneker also has centers in Alabama and North Carolina.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.