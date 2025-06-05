Barrington colonial built near the beach in 1922 sells for $1.87M

BARRINGTON – A 3,500-square-foot colonial built in 1922, with views of Narragansett Bay, recently sold for $1.87 million, according to Compass Inc., which represented both sides of this transaction.

The 11 Starboard Lane home, located close to Barrington Beach, contains four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The two-story home comes with hardwood floors and a fireplace. It also contains a new air conditioning and gate heat system, according to Compass.

The home’s first floor features an open floor plan. The primary bedroom is located on the first floor, the firm said, paired with a large en suite bathroom and a private office.

The three other bedrooms are on the second floor, along with two renovated marble bathrooms.

The property comes with a large south-facing deck, along with a hot tub and a shed. The house, built on a 0.5-acre lot, also features a finished basement, according to property records.

The home also comes with a “bonus room,” according to Compass, located in the property’s detached two-car garage.

The home was most recently valued by Barrington assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $1.23 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The land alone was valued to be worth $695,000.

Elizabeth Kirk and Lisa Schryver, of Compass’ Kirk Schryver Team, represented the seller. Ted Friedman, of The Friedman Group at Compass, represented the buyer.

The home was previously owned by Dwight and Claire McMillan, according to the online property tax evaluation database. The identity of the buyer was not provided by Compass. A copy of the deed, a public record documenting the sale, was not immediately available through the town’s online land sale records.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.