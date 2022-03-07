Barrington doctor appointed to EBCAP leadership post

EAST PROVIDENCE – A Barrington primary care doctor has been appointed associate medical director of the East Bay Community Action Program.

Dr. Lisa Denny, who has more than 20 years of experience in primary care medicine, was named to the position in late February.

Along with leading and supervising EBCAP’s medical staff, Denny will collaborate with its chief medical director to help manage daily operations of the nonprofit’s health centers.

Denny invites all of her patients at Barrington Family Medicine, where she was a founding partner, to join her at her new practice at EBCAP.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.