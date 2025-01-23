Barrington home sells for $3.35M in highest off-water sale in town history

BARRINGTON – A 7,860-square-foot estate with a pool, cabana and gas fire pit recently sold for $3.35 million, making it the highest off-water sale ever recorded in the town, according to Compass Inc.

The 24 Cedar Ave. home contains five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The property recently underwent a renovation, adding a new third floor featuring a home office and a separate workout room, according to Compass, which cited records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service regarding the record sale.

The building was originally constructed in 1956, according to property records.

Entering the home through the main entrance lands guests in the grand foyer, leading toward the kitchen, which features a gourmet kitchen, a butler’s pantry and a wine room, the real estate firm said.

The kitchen flows into a family room and a separate sitting area, complete with built-in storage, a fireplace and a powder room, according to the firm. The first floor also features an expansive breakfast nook, and a large dining room that transitions into a sunroom, offering panoramic views, according to Compass.

There’s also a mudroom on the first floor, complete with multiple closets and a full bathroom close by, accessed through a secondary entrance to the home through the home’s connected three-car garage, Compass said.

The home’s second floor features an open living area, a laundry room, three bathrooms and four of the home’s bedrooms, including the redesigned primary suite with a custom walk-in closet, a fireplace and a private deck. The primary suite’s bathroom includes radiant floors, a fireplace and a steam shower, the firm said.

The home’s finished and renovated lower level includes a guest suite recreation room, along with a full bathroom.

The property also features multiple patios and 1.5 acres of land.

The home was most recently valued by Barrington assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $2.59 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Kira Greene, founding agent of Compass Providence, represented the seller in this transaction. The buyer was represented by Cherry Arnold and Elizabeth Kinnane, both of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Albert Dobron and Sarah Dobron, of Miami, and it was purchased by Philip Gianatasio, as trustee of the 24 Cedar Avenue Realty Trust.

