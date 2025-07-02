Barrington School Committee, teachers agree to new 3-year collective contract

BARRINGTON – The School Committee and the Barrington Education Association, part of the National Education Association Rhode Island, announced on June 25 that a new three-year teachers contract has been ratified, complete with raising starting salaries and annual salary increases.

According to the joint announcement, the new agreement is set to go into effect on Sept. 1. The “significant” increases to starting educator salaries ensures the town can remain competitive in attracting and retaining top-tier talent, the union and School Committee said.

“We are proud to have reached an agreement that puts students first by ensuring we can continue to attract exceptional talent to Barrington Public Schools,” Barrington School Committee Chairperson Thomas Peck said in a statement. “This contract is the result of thoughtful, respectful collaboration with our teachers’ union and underscores our belief that investment in our excellent public schools, and our teachers, make Barrington thrive.”

The new agreement includes 3% salary increases for teachers in steps 9-11; a new $300 stipend to purchase life insurance; pathways for further professional growth, including stipends for national certifications; and enhanced support for educator growth.

“This agreement is more than a contract; it recognizes the significant contributions of all educators and is a reflection of the mutual respect between educators and district leadership,” Benjamin Fillo, NEA Barrington co-president and Barrington High School social studies teacher, said in a statement. “We’re proud of the improvements to starting pay, which will help us bring passionate, qualified new teachers into our schools and into this community we all care about.”

