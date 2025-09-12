Barrington school teacher placed on leave, to be investigated over alleged Charlie Kirk post

BARRINGTON – A teacher in the town’s public school district has been placed on paid administrative leave over concerns related to social media activity the teacher allegedly made about the recent assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, according to the district’s acting superintendent.
Acting Superintendent Christopher Ashley informed the public on the matter during Thursday’s school committee meeting at Barrington Middle School, following up on a note he sent to the school community earlier in the day. Ashley, who did not identify the teacher by name because of the ongoing investigation, said placing the teacher on leave is in accordance with the district’s policies and procedures.
School officials also said the school committee will discuss on Sept. 15 the hiring of an “outside private investigator” to look into the matter further.
Kirk, 31, the Turning Point USA founder, was holding an event attended by thousands of college students at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10 where he typically debated with young people with differing opinions when he was shot by an unknown assailant. Kirk later died at a local hospital from those injuries.
The incident has drawn widespread condemnation from both sides of the political aisle, including from Rhode Island leadership.
The FBI on Thursday released images of a person of interest in their investigation into the shooting. On Friday, Utah resident Tyler Robinson, 22, was taken into custody by law enforcement officials and accused of Kirk's murder, according to a report from NBC News.
Discussion about the teacher being placed on leave was not a scheduled agenda item for Thursday's meeting, however residents shared their concerns about the situation during public comment. Residents were not allowed to identify the teacher by name due to policy guidelines set by school officials.
Committee Chairman Thomas Peck stated that any acts of political violence “cannot be tolerated.” Some residents who have children attending Barrington High School told the committee Thursday that the teacher should be removed from the district entirely.
“My son was actually going to make a statement tonight, but he felt uncomfortable and uneasy,” said Jared Ryan, a resident whose son began just started attending the high school as a freshman. “He didn’t feel like he would be appreciated.”
Rep. Brian C. Newberry, R-North Smithfield, a former R.I. House Minority Leader and among many who viewed the post in question across social media, posted on X that the teacher should be fired by the district “immediately” if what was posted was true.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.