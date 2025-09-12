Barrington school teacher placed on leave, to be investigated over alleged Charlie Kirk post

By
-
BARRINGTON – A teacher in the town’s public school district has been placed on paid administrative leave over concerns related to social media activity the teacher allegedly made about the recent assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, according to the district’s acting superintendent. Acting Superintendent Christopher Ashley informed the public on the matter during Thursday’s

