Bay View Academy’s anniversary gala raises $1M

EAST PROVIDENCE – St. Mary Academy – Bay View’s recent 150th anniversary gala raised more than $1 million to help support scholarships offered at the all-girls Catholic school, the school announced Nov. 20.

The dollar amount brought in at the gala, held at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet in Cranston, is the most raised in a single event in Bay View Academy’s history. The event also welcomed representatives from 58 graduating classes over eight decades, Bay View Academy said.

“For a century and a half, Bay View has been a place where young women are empowered to lead lives of purpose and make a meaningful difference in the world. This legacy has shaped generations of women with strength, compassion, and vision – women who are now leaders, innovators, and changemakers,” Bay View Academy President Amy Gravell said in a statement. “We are committed to making a Bay View education accessible to all girls who dream of being a part of our sisterhood. Every dollar raised will go toward scholarships, bridging opportunity and access for young women to carry the mission forward.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.