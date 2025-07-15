BayCoast Bank funding student hydroponics program in Fall River

FALL RIVER – BayCoast Bank will fund the Trinity Greens program at Holy Trinity School in Fall River for students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, the bank announced.

Holy Trinity’s innovative STEAM program, which stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math and launched in 2022, encourages student entrepreneurship by focusing on microgreens, turning science into a hands-on learning experience, the bank said.

Now a thriving small business called Trinity Greens, the program supplies fresh, high-quality microgreens to local restaurants – quickly harvested, packaged and delivered for peak freshness.

“We’re thrilled to support the innovative hydroponics program at Holy Trinity School, which provides students with a unique learning experience that goes beyond the classroom,” said John McMahon, the bank’s senior vice president of community engagement. “We look forward to future collaboration, helping the students grow this impressive small business as they grow microgreens for our community.”

Trinity Greens supplies microgreens to eight places throughout the Massachusetts south coast region, including Brick Pizza, Bristol Oyster Bar, Foglia, Beehive Café, Scales & Shells, Rhody Roots, Beverly Yacht Club, and Diman Tech’s culinary program.

Most greens grow in eight days, with specialty types ready in two weeks. Students work with chefs to tailor flavors to each restaurant’s needs.

School Principal Brenda Gagnon expressed gratitude “for the continued support from BayCoast Bank.”

“Our Trinity Greens project is a unique learning opportunity, and to have the support of a business that is so prominent in the community is a blessing,” Gagnon said.

The exact amount of money Baycoast Bank used to fund the program was not immediately available.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.