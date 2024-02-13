BayCoast Mortgage promotes Nicholas L. Christ to CEO and president

SWANSEA – Full-service lender BayCoast Mortgage Co. LLC recently announced the promotion of Nicholas L. Christ, of Fall River, as CEO and president.

Christ will be responsible for developing new talent and products while expanding the bank’s lending throughout its market area, according to a news release.

Christ, who has decades of residential mortgage lending experience, joined BayCoast Mortgage in the summer of 2015. He is a graduate of Brown University and holds a bachelor’s degree in business economics. He has also completed programs at the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Wharton and the Wharton Leadership Program, showcasing his commitment to continuous learning and professional development, according to the release.

“It is a pleasure to announce Nicholas’ promotion to the position of President and CEO of BayCoast Mortgage,” Carl Taber, bank executive vice president and chief lending officer, said in a statement. “His comprehensive knowledge of the mortgage industry, combined with his dedication to serving our community, demonstrates his commitment to helping our neighbors achieve their homeownership goals. Our entire lending team congratulates Nicholas on his well-deserved promotion.”

BayCoast Mortgage is a wholly owned subsidiary of BayCoast Bank, which is headed by CEO and President Nichoals M. Christ. BayCoast Mortgage serves Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Florida, offering a variety of home mortgage products, including Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Administration, land, construction, conforming and jumbo loans.