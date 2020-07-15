BCBSRI and CVS earn top marks in disability equality index

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island and CVS Health Corp. have earned top scores on the 2020 Disability Equality Index administered by the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN.

The report evaluates companies’ disability workplace inclusion, including employment practices, culture and leadership, community engagement, enterprisewide access and companies’ operations outside the United States.

Both Blue Cross and CVS Health earned a score of 100% in the report. The two companies were the only Rhode Island-based companies that scored over 80% this year. Companies scoring 80% or higher earn the recognition of Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion from the program.

Scores are based on survey results. This year, 205 of 247 participating companies scored 80% or higher.

The following are companies with significant operations in the Providence metropolitan area also in the report scoring 80% or higher:

Bank of America Corp.: 100%

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.: 100%

Ernst & Young Global Ltd.: 100%

Fidelity Investments Inc.: 100%

KPMG: 100%

Raytheon Co.: 100%

TD Bank N.A.: 100%

Tufts Health Plan: 100%

Cox Communications Inc.: 80%

The full report may be viewed online.