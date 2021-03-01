BCBSRI awards $550K in grants for affordable housing

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island on Monday announced $500,000 in grants to nine organizations to improve access to safe and affordable housing.
The funds come from the BlueAngel Community Health Grant Program and are aimed at closing the gap for Rhode Islanders whose health outcomes are directly tied to housing equality, the company said.
The allocations mark the second disbursement of this kind from the grant program, following $500,000 in 2020.
“Too many Rhode Islanders can’t begin to address physical and behavioral health needs, chronic conditions or access to health care without a safe place to call home,” said Carolyn Belisle, BCBSRI managing director of corporate social responsibility. “The organizations receiving a continuation of funding in 2021 contribute significantly to improving access to healthy and affordable housing by addressing the inequities that hold many Rhode Islanders back from this most basic need.”
This year’s recipients are:
- Amos House – Providence
- Child & Family – Newport
- Foster Forward – East Providence
- Lucy’s Hearth – Middletown
- OpenDoors – Providence
- Providence Housing Authority – Providence
- Rhode Island Legal Services – Providence
- Sojourner House – Providence
- The Rhode Island Center for Justice – Providence
