BCSB employees give back during bank’s third annual Volunteer Day

TAUNTON – Bristol County Savings Bank closed its offices on May 22 so its employees could give back to their communities during the bank’s third annual BCSB CARES: Employee Volunteer Day.

More than 300 bank employees were joined by members of bank affiliates Bristol Wealth Group and Milestone Mortgage Solutions as they spent the afternoon volunteering at 18 different sites throughout the Taunton-based bank’s service area in southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

“Doing our part to make our communities a better place to live and work has been our mission since we were founded more than 178 years ago, and I’m grateful that we were able to put it into practice today with help from hundreds of our employee-volunteers,” said Patrick Murray, CEO of Bristol County Savings Bank. “Our mantra while we did our work was ‘Count On Us’ and I hope the time and energy spent at these different nonprofits and municipalities only reinforces that commitment throughout the communities we serve.”

Bank employees served organizations in the following areas during this year’s Employee Volunteer Day: Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South, Weir Waterfront Park, My Brother’s Keeper and Old County YMCA in Taunton; Camp Finberg at the Attleboro/Norton YMCA, Old Colony Habitat for Humanity and the Hockomock Area YMCA in Attleboro; the Boys & Girls Club of Greater New Bedford, Gifts to Give, My Brother’s Keeper, Sharing the Harvest and Youth Opportunities Unlimited in Greater New Bedford; and Federal Hill House and the city of Pawtucket in Rhode Island.

- Advertisement -

“The positive energy and camaraderie you brought with you truly brightened our day and made the hard work feel like fun,” said Bernadette Souza, executive director of Youth Opportunities Unlimited in New Bedford. “We deeply appreciate your dedication and the time you took out of your busy schedules to support our mission. The improvements you made are already making a difference and our [youths] are benefitting from the enhanced environment you helped create.”