Beacon Bank named among America’s best regional banks

PROVIDENCE – Beacon Bank has been named one of America’s Best Regional Banks for 2026 by Newsweek, earning a five-star rating in a national ranking of more than 8,800 financial institutions, the bank announced June 3.

The recognition highlights banks and credit unions across the country based on financial performance, customer satisfaction surveys and digital review data.

Newsweek partnered with Plant-A Insights Group on the analysis.

Beacon Bank was selected for its financial strength and customer service model, which the ranking described as focused on supporting local economies, financing community projects and providing everyday banking services.

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“We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Regional Banks,” said Gary Levante, chief marketing officer. “This distinction reflects the trust our clients place in us and our commitment to delivering expert guidance, personalized support and local decision-making that helps our clients be ready for tomorrow today.”

He added that the bank remains focused on providing “clear guidance, personalized support and decisions made close to home.”

Beacon Bank operates 145 branches across the Northeast and New York, including 23 locations in Rhode Island in communities such as Providence, Cranston, Warwick, East Providence, Newport, Pawtucket, Smithfield and Woonsocket.

The Boston-based institution is a subsidiary of Beacon Financial Corp., which is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and reports approximately $22.2 billion in assets.

Beacon Bank is not affiliated with Beacon Bancorp or its subsidiary, Bristol County Savings Bank.

Other financial institutions in Rhode Island and Bristol County, Mass., named to the Newsweek list include Navigant Credit Union, based in Smithfield; Webster Bank, based in Stamford, Conn., with operations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island; Mechanics Cooperative Bank, based in Taunton; St. Anne’s Credit Union and Fall River Municipal Credit Union, both based in Fall River; and New Bedford Credit Union, based in New Bedford.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.