Beacon Bank, PCF Development to host first-time homebuyer workshop

PROVIDENCE – Beacon Bank, in partnership with Pawtucket Central Falls Development, will host a free virtual workshop for first-time homebuyers on June 16 as part of National Homeownership Month, the bank announced May 28.

The June 16 Zoom session, scheduled for 5:30 p.m., will cover the homebuying process, financial and credit readiness, mortgage preparation and long-term responsibilities of homeownership. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

The workshop will feature U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development certified housing counselor Dianny Melusky of PCF Development, along with Beacon Bank mortgage specialists Stephanie Silva and Kathy Galipeau.

PCF Development CEO Linda Weisinger said the partnership reflects a shared effort to expand access to housing education and strengthen financial readiness among prospective homeowners.

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“We believe education is a critical pillar of sustainable homeownership, and this workshop serves an important need in our community by equipping individuals with practical financial knowledge for long-term success,” Weisinger said.

Registration is available online. For more information, contact dmelusky@pcfdevelopment.org or 401-726-1173 ext. 12.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.