Beacon Bank’s Will Tsonos to receive Ben G. Mondor award for community service

PROVIDENCE – William C. Tsonos president of Beacon Financial Corp. and former president of BankRI prior to its merger into the Beacon platform, will receive the Ben G. Mondor Award on March 4 at the 35th annual celebration of the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce in Lincoln.

The award, named for the late owner of the Pawtucket Red Sox, recognizes a chamber member who exemplifies the idea that business success should translate into community impact.

“Will leads with heart,” said Monika Zuluaga, CEO and president of the chamber. “His commitment to community service is both consistent and deeply sincere, driven by a passion for strengthening Rhode Island’s families, youth, businesses and future.”

“He has championed a culture at the bank that values people and invests in their growth, while encouraging employees to give back to the communities they serve,” she added.

A Cumberland native and longtime Woonsocket resident, Tsonos has supported and served on the boards of numerous organizations, including The Miriam Hospital Foundation, Boys & Girls Club of Cumberland-Lincoln, R.I. Commerce Corp., United Way of Rhode Island, city of Woonsocket investment board, Potter League for Animals, Amos House, Back to School of Rhode Island and Read to Succeed.

He is also a former board member, ambassador and government relations chair for the Northern Rhode Island Chamber.

Tsonos said his early experience with the Pawtucket Red Sox shaped his approach to leadership and philanthropy.

“When I was younger, I had the opportunity to work for the Pawtucket Red Sox and see firsthand how Ben Mondor made the organization a powerful force for good. Those lessons have stayed with me,” said Tsonos.

And strong communities don’t happen by accident, he added.

“They’re built through long-term commitment and shared responsibility. At Beacon Bank, we believe that lasting impact comes from showing up, staying involved and genuinely wanting to make a difference.”

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.