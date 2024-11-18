Beautiful Beginnings Child Care Center earns 5-star BrightStars rating

PROVIDENCE – Beautiful Beginnings Child Care Center recently announced it has earned a five-star rating from BrightStars, which is Rhode Island’s quality rating and improvement system.

Since earning a four-star rating in 2015, Beautiful Beginnings has been working to improve its standards to get to five stars.

“I am overjoyed for our team to receive this recognition,” said Khadija Lewis Khan, executive director of Beautiful Beginnings Child Care Center. “This five-star rating affirms the high-quality education and nurturing environment we provide every day. It is deeply fulfilling to know we are laying the groundwork for lifelong success, giving our children a sense of security, love and community. For over 25 years, our center has touched the lives of more than 2,000 children. Seeing our graduates thrive in their educational journeys and careers is proof of the lasting impact of a strong early childhood education.”

Parents Anabel Castillo and Cruz Bueno said the achievement represents the commitment they see each day.

“My daughters are happy, learning and growing at Beautiful Beginnings,” Bueno said. “The staff and teachers have given me support and shown so much compassion. I have learned something from everyone there and it is truly a beautiful community.”

BrightStars is managed by the Rhode Island Association for the Education of Young Children. It serves as a benchmark for assessing and improving the quality of child care and early-learning programs in the state. Awarding star ratings from one to five proves a research-based indicator of program quality, which helps parents make more-informed decisions. A five-star rating signifies that Beautiful Beginnings implements best practices that are proven to promote child development and academic success.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.