Belanger sees strong demand for antiques after launching e-commerce shop

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UNIQUE ITEMS: Andrea Belanger, owner of the online boutique and reseller Penny & June Vintage, holds up one of her glassware pieces. PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS
UNIQUE ITEMS: Andrea Belanger, owner of the online boutique and reseller Penny & June Vintage, holds up one of her glassware pieces. PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS

In recent decades, prospective homebuyers have largely been met by the color gray when touring houses. “Often, there’s this concept that something completely neutralized appeals to people,” said Andrea Belanger, a real estate agent for 10 years. But Belanger, who has long gravitated toward vintage, never felt at home among generic spaces. And in recent

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