Berkshire Bank announces $563K for 103 nonprofits, including WaterFire Providence

PROVIDENCE – Berkshire Bank through its charitable foundation recently announced more than $563,000 in grants for 103 nonprofits throughout New England and New York, according to a news release.

The first-quarter donations aim to help fund projects that support housing, health, education, economic revitalization, small business, community building and workforce readiness, the release stated.

A full list of recipients and specific funding amounts was not available, but the grants include a donation to WaterFire Providence, according to the release.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

