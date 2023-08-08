Berkshire Bank Foundation awarded $845K in grants in Q2

PROVIDENCE – The Berkshire Bank Foundation provided more than $845,000 in philanthropic investments to 190 nonprofit organizations in communities the bank serves, including the YMCA of Greater Providence in Rhode Island, during the second quarter of 2023, the Pittsfield, Mass.-based bank announced July 26.

Grants awarded cover a wide range of projects that help foster upward economic mobility, support overall well-being and enhance opportunities for the success of individuals and small businesses, particularly for underrepresented populations, according to a news release. These investments also support the bank’s BEST Community Comeback initiative, which includes a planned $15 million in community contributions by the end of 2024.

Funding supported needs such as food insecurity, health, wellness, homelessness, educational advancement, arts, youth development, culture, diversity and inclusion.

“Through our financial support and volunteer service, we are proud to help lift up the communities that we serve,” Lori Gazzillo Kiely, director of the Berkshire Bank Foundation, said in statement. “We are pleased to continue to assist nonprofits doing great work to positively impact individuals, families and small businesses within the Berkshire Bank footprint.”

- Advertisement -

Additional details on the foundation’s grant programs and focus areas can be found at berkshirebank.com/foundation.