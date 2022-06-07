Berkshire Bank workers come together for companywide community service day

PROVIDENCE – Berkshire Bank is heading out of the office as part of a coordinated employee volunteer effort across all branches and offices, according to a news release.

The “Xtraordinary Day” is slated for noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8. During this time, all branches and offices will be closed, and employees sent to volunteer in their communities.

In Rhode Island, company workers will spend their time helping out at Nathanael Greene Elementary School in Pawtucket and the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Newport.

The event marks the sixth annual company community service day, and the first since 2019 that will be held in person, the release stated.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.