Best-selling author to discuss power of leadership at July Business Forum

Looking to up your positive leadership? Needing a way to improve communication among your team? Join us on July 13 as Jon Gordon dives into the many ways he champions positivity and combats negativity on The 21st Century Business Forum. Learn how to keep connection and commitment to the mission in your team’s performance.

Gordon’s best-selling books and talks have inspired readers and audiences around the world. His principles have been put to the test by numerous Fortune 500 companies, sports teams, school districts, hospitals, and nonprofits.

He is the author of 24 books including 12 best sellers and 5 children’s books. His books include the timeless classic “The Energy Bus,” “The Carpenter, Training Camp,” “The Power of Positive Leadership,” “The Power of a Positive Team,” “The Coffee Bean,” “Stay Positive,” and “The Garden.” Gordon and his tips have been featured on multiple talk shows and in numerous magazines and newspapers.

His clients include The Los Angeles Dodgers, Campbell’s Soup, Dell, Publix, Southwest Airlines, Miami Heat, The Los Angeles Rams, Snapchat, Truist Bank, Clemson Football, Northwestern Mutual, West Point Academy and more.

- Advertisement -

Gordon is a graduate of Cornell University and holds a Masters in Teaching from Emory University. He and his training/consulting company are passionate about developing positive leaders, organizations and teams.

The 21st Century Business Forum debuted in 2021, featuring a lineup of successful top executives, experts and global thought leaders to share ideas and insights as business executives, entrepreneurs, owners and managers navigate the new year ahead.

It airs on the second Wednesday of each month, interviewing guests in a Q&A format.

Registration is free; sign up here.