Beyond book learning: Training programs soaring at expanded Providence Public Library

By
and
-
MAKER SPACE: ­Instructor Adaliz Rivera, above right, teaches Jasper Bliss, of Providence, how to operate a heat press and vinyl cutting machine in the first-floor workshop at Providence Public Library.  PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
MAKER SPACE: ­Instructor Adaliz Rivera, right, teaches Jasper Bliss, of Providence, how to operate a heat press and vinyl cutting machine in the first-floor workshop at Providence Public Library.  PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO

Eric Khiev is looking to make a ­career change, and that’s why he was at the Providence Public Library last fall. Khiev holds a bachelor’s degree in health studies and works a full-time job in the nonprofit sector, but he wants to jump into a position in technology. At the downtown library, he was taking

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Investing Wisely: Enhancing Efficiency & Value Through Sustainable Operations

Amgen is using its innovative capabilities to combat climate change and preserve natural resources through…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display