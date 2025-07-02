BHDDH caseworkers raise concerns about high workloads, low pay

PROVIDENCE – Workers at the R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals are raising concerns about what they call “unmanageable” workloads and lack of competitive pay. On Tuesday, caseworkers and casework supervisors with the Service Employees International Union, or SEIU, Local 580 gathered outside the department offices to voice their concerns, saying the workloads affect care provided to those with disabilities. “We call on BHDDH leadership to invest in staffing, retention and to include frontline input in decision-making,” said Matthew Gunnip, SEIU Local 580 president. “Those we serve – individuals with developmental disabilities and their families – deserve efficient, compassionate and effective services.” Gunnip said the department has claimed it has limited resources, but there are enough funds to boost pay for case managers. The fiscal 2026 budget, that was recently passed by the General Assembly, includes just less than $219 million from general revenues for the department. Erica MacDougall, a social caseworker, said staff feel overwhelmed and under-supported as the department has not addressed these concerns. “We have repeatedly reported these concerns and the resulting record-high turnover rate to BHDDH Administration, highlighting the negative impact on clients, particularly those with developmental disabilities who struggle with change,” MacDougall said. “Despite numerous meetings and reports, our concerns receive no resolution or acknowledgment.” The department wants to address employees’ concerns and is scheduled to meet with the union on July 8, Randal Edgar, BHDDH spokesperson said in a statement. Edgar said the department’s current average caseload is under the level recommended by the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services and the department is “is open to discussing any challenges or barriers in this relatively new process.” The department currently has 13 conflict free case managers in the division of developmental disabilities, Edgar said. There are three open positions for conflict free case managers, which are in the process of being filled. Conflict free case managers help those with long-term services and supports for intellectual and developmental disabilities get help from professionals not affiliated with the network of providers in the division. The state's job portal shows three openings in the department Wednesday for a janitor, clinical psychologist and certified occupational therapy assistant with salaries ranging from about $42,000 up to $84,000. Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.