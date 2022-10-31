Bierman Autism Centers opens third location in Rhode Island

WARWICK – Bierman Autism Centers opened a location in Warwick last month.

The new center, located at 487 Jefferson Blvd., joins two other Bierman locations in the state, in Cranston and Warren.

“I am excited that Bierman is opening a third location in Rhode Island,” said Christina Barosky, Bierman’s chief clinical officer. “We can continue our mission to create progress and possibilities for children diagnosed with autism in Rhode Island. I am also excited to be able to grow our team. Many excellent clinicians in the area will help us continue to provide the highest quality of care.”

Bierman Autism Centers provide children with 1-to-1 center-based care, using play to teach children fundamental skills such as self-advocacy and communication. The centers serve children from 18 months old to 9 years old, using applied behavior analysis, a type of therapy that can help children improve socially significant behavior and learn new skills. This is one of the therapies recommended for treatment of autism by the American Psychological Association and the U.S. Surgeon General.

