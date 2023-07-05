Bill to provide college credit for apprenticeship becomes law

PROVIDENCE – State colleges are now required to establish ways of awarding academic credit for students who participate in registered apprenticeship programs.

The legislation, signed into law by Gov. Daniel J. McKee on June 21, was sponsored by House Education Committee Chairman Rep. Joseph M. McNamara, D-Warwick, and Senate President Pro Tempore Hanna M. Gallow, D-Cranston, in their respective chambers.

The new law requires state colleges to develop policies by Jan. 1, 2024, describing how and when they will award credit toward a bachelor’s degree in apprenticeship. The law also directs schools to prioritize ways to apply credit to majors that have low completion rates and are in high demand by local employers.

Gallo and McNamara said the R.I. Board of Education will review the policies and could be put into effect by the 2024-25 academic year.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.