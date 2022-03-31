‘Biz Bodega’ to assist central Providence entrepreneurs

PROVIDENCE – For entrepreneurs, community resources often play an invaluable role in launching or growing a business. But for some, these innovation opportunities are out of reach.

To bring more of these resources closer to central Providence entrepreneurs, Innovation Studio Rhode Island and ONE Neighborhood Builders will launch the Biz Bodega at 222 Manton Ave. in Olneyville next week.

“The Biz Bodega is all about meeting those entrepreneurs who are coming to entrepreneurship or small-business ownership from a place of need,” said Amy Erickson, director of Rhode Island programs for Innovation Studio, “and they really need resources to be located in their neighborhood.”

The Manton Avenue storefront will offer a conference room, event and working space for entrepreneurs, as well as a resident business specialist. While the space will be open to everyone, the initiative is intended to focus on central Providence residents.

Erickson hopes the initiative can serve as a launch pad for a variety of entrepreneurs who aren’t sure how to turn their ideas into businesses.

“We’d really like to see it become that community hub for anybody who has an idea,” Erickson said, “whether they want to open a child care business in their home, or they have extra produce and are looking for ways to bring it to market.”

In addition to offering physical space, Biz Bodega also partners with nine community organizations, including the Center for Women & Enterprise, Hope & Main, the Rhode Island Black Business Association and the Center for Southeast Asians Rhode Island to provide entrepreneurs with a network of resources.

ONE Neighborhood Builders has committed to funding Biz Bodega for its first year, Erickson said, and Innovation Studio will work with the organization to establish a longer continuity plan.

The organizations will hold an opening ceremony on April 5 at 5 p.m. with remarks from Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza and local small-business owners and advocates. The center will be open weekly from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Innovation Studio, which also has two offices in Boston, plans to open a total of five Biz Bodegas across Rhode Island and Massachusetts, with a focus on underserved areas.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.