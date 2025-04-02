BL Cos. named ESOP Association New England Chapter’s Company of the Year

WARWICK – Engineering consultant BL Cos. has received the 2025 Company of the Year award from The ESOP Association’s New England Chapter, recognized for its continued dedication to an employee-ownership culture.

BL, which became a 70% employee stock ownership plan, or ESOP, in 2006 and achieved 100% employee ownership in 2011, was recognized for its continued dedication to an employee-ownership culture.

BL Cos., which also received The ESOP Association’s New England Company of the Year honor in 2021, is now eligible for the National ESOP Company of the Year Award, which will be presented in May.

“Employee ownership is the foundation of our company,” Carolyn Stanworth, CEO and president of BL Cos., said in a statement. “We empower our employee-owners to take initiative, contribute ideas and drive our company forward.”

BL employees participate in ongoing training and annual meetings to enhance engagement, and the company offers a 401(k) matching program, generous health care options and a vesting schedule beyond what is legally required, according to a news release.

BL also has 11 employee-led committees involved in decision-making and offers professional development, training programs, leadership development initiatives, and mentorship opportunities.

“This recognition reaffirms our deep commitment to fostering an ownership culture that benefits both our employee-owners and our clients,” Stanworth said.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.