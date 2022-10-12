Blithwold Mansion’s annual gala raises $150K

BRISTOL – Blithewold Mansion, Gardens & Arboretum on Aug. 6 raised more than $150,000 at its biannual Gala to support the landmark’s initiatives.

Close to 300 people attended the gala, which was the first time it was held since 2018 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, Blithewold said, was capped by a special fund-a-need appeal that generated $87,000 to support the mansion’s Water’s Edge project to mitigate the risk of sea-level rise. Gifts pledged to the initiative ranged from $100 to $10,000, Blithewold said.

“I don’t think we could have asked for anything more – it was an incredible night that saw Blithewold’s friends and donors eager to not only support a local treasure but also have a lot of fun after such a hiatus,” Karen Binder, Blithewold’s executive director, said in a statement. “We cannot thank everyone enough for coming out and for helping to support Blithewold’s resilience for the future.”

