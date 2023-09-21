Block Island police chief resigns

NEW SHOREHAM – Chief of Police John Lynch will be stepping down from the department after less than a year on the job.

Town Manger Maryanne Crawford confirmed Thursday that Lynch submitted his resignation letter earlier this week, effective Oct. 2, citing familial reasons. He plans to relocate back to his native Connecticut to help care for his grandson and elderly parents, she said.

Crawford said she hopes to have an interim chief recommendation to the town council in time for its Oct. 2 regular meeting.

A resident of Wilton, Conn., Lynch served as Police Chief for the Wilton Police Department for six years, retiring in February to head the New Shoreham department, replacing then-interim chief Walter Anderson.

A 2011 graduate of the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, Lynch holds degrees in criminal justice and public administration from Post University, according to his LinkedIn page.

According to town financial records, Lynch’s salary for fiscal 2024 was $118,000.

The town has had four different confirmed or interim police chiefs since the 2021 retirement of Vincent Carlone, who retired after 17 years.

