BLS: Boston area workers see 2.9% annual earnings increase

PROVIDENCE – Workers in the Greater Boston-Providence-Worcester area saw pay and benefits increase 2.9% from March 2020 to March 2021, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The increase reflects wages, salaries and benefits costs to employers for private-industry workers in the designated MA-RI-NH-CT consolidated statistical area. Wages and salaries also rose 2.9% in this time frame.

Nationally, total compensation costs increased 2.8% in this time frame, while wages and salaries rose 3%.

The Boston region, one of 15 designated areas included in the study, ranked No. 9 in terms of year-over-year compensation increase. The Los Angeles-Long Beach area saw the largest year-over-year increases in compensation (4.2%) and wages and salaries (4.8%). Houston saw the smallest year-over-year increase, up 1.1% in total compensation and in wages and salaries.

From 2019 to 2020, the Boston area saw a 3.5% increase in total compensation for its workers.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

