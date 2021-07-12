Blue Cross accepting applications for LGBTQ Safe Zones

PROVIDENCE – Health care providers that wish to be considered for designation as a Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island LGBTQ Safe Zone have until mid-August to submit applications.

The insurer is accepting applications from all medical practices, facilities and services.

To date, Blue Cross has certified more than 30 Safe Zone providers since the program was launched in 2016.

This year’s application deadline is 5 p.m. on Aug. 16. Applications are available online at bcbsri.com/providers/safezone-program.

Providers who are approved for certification will be notified in October.

Requirements for certification include training on caring for LGBTQ patients, protection from discrimination based on gender identity or expression, the availability of gender-neutral bathrooms, and inclusive forms and procedures.

“Everyone deserves the right to culturally competent, inclusive and affirming health care. This can be a challenge for members of the LGBTQ community who, like other underserved groups, are often alienated due to experiencing discrimination when seeking care,” said Dr. Matthew Collins, Blue Cross executive vice president and chief medical officer. “Fortunately, there are care providers in Rhode Island serving the LGBTQ community exceptionally well, and the LGBTQ Safe Zone program aims to bring those providers and patients together to ensure that all Rhode Islanders have access to high-quality health care.”

The full list of safe zones is available at bcbsri.com/safezones.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.