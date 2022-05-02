Blue Cross announces 3 promotions to top leadership roles

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island has announced three promotions within its top leadership.

Christina Speck, Blue Cross managing director of employer strategy and product since August of 2021, has been named its vice president of corporate strategy and commercial product management.

Michael Menard, a Blue Cross veteran and former managing director of Medicare products, Stars, quality and quality analytics, is now vice president of Medicare.

Kristen Shea McLean, who has been in Blue Cross’ legal department since 2014, most recently serving as deputy general counsel, has been promoted to vice president and general counsel.

Speck, who according to Blue Cross has held leadership and product development roles at various Fortune 500 companies for more than 20 years, will be working with other leaders to develop the insurer’s “next long-term strategic plan.”

Menard, who has been at Blue Cross since 2010, will now oversee all Medicare operations, including leading its product portfolio, sales and distribution, as well as quality and quality analytics.

McLean will provide key legal direction to Blue Cross’ legal department, its top leadership and board of directors on managing risk and compliance with state and federal laws while continuing to handle other legal and regulatory issues.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.