Blue Cross & Blue Shield of R.I. awards $200K to housing groups

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island has announced $200,000 in grants to five organizations that are working to raise awareness of the need for, and improve access to, affordable housing.

The grants are to serve as a “bridge” to the 2020 BlueAngel Community Health Grant program, which has expanded to include funding for initiatives related to housing, Blue Cross says.

BlueAngel grants will be awarded early next year.

The move toward including housing-focused groups in the giving plan comes after the RI Life Index, a study by Blue Cross and other partners, found that many Rhode Islanders consider access to housing a primary concern.

“I’m excited that as a first step in activating the findings of the RI Life Index, we are making investments that address the critical role of safe and affordable housing on the overall health and well-being of Rhode Islanders,” said Kim A. Keck, Blue Cross CEO and president. “Extensive research shows that housing is a crucial factor influencing not only health outcomes but also, significantly, school performance.”

Blue Cross’ year-end grant recipients are:

Housing Network of Rhode Island, $50,000.

Crossroads Rhode Island, $50,000.

HousingWorks RI, $50,000.

The Village Common, $30,000.

Family Service of Rhode Island, $20,000.