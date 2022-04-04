Blue Cross certifies 8 new LGBTQ Safe Zones

PROVIDENCE – Eight new organizations are on Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island’s list of LGBTQ Safe Zones.

The providers join 45 others already certified as Safe Zones across the state.

“We’re incredibly proud of the expansion of Safe Zones throughout Rhode Island,” said Carolyn Belisle, managing director of corporate social responsibility at Blue Cross. “The program serves a critical need for LGBTQ Rhode Islanders of all ages facing specific care challenges. We’re grateful to providers for making an extra effort to learn about Safe Zones, for leaning into the program and for demonstrating their commitment to the LGBTQ community.”

Blue Cross launched the Safe Zone program in 2016. Certification requirements include specific training on caring for LGBTQ patients, protection from gender identity or expression discrimination for patients and staff, providing gender-neutral bathrooms, and offering inclusive forms and procedures.

The newly certified Safe Zones are:

New England Wellness Collaborative LLC : Offers a wide range of therapy services.

: Offers a wide range of therapy services. HopeHealth : A hospice, palliative and home care organization.

: A hospice, palliative and home care organization. Social Sparks Inc : Provides therapy and counseling and offers support groups focused on LGBTQ+ identity.

: Provides therapy and counseling and offers support groups focused on LGBTQ+ identity. Ocean State Counseling and Wellness Center : Mental health counselors address behavioral health, including substance use and wellness.

: Mental health counselors address behavioral health, including substance use and wellness. Butler Hospital Young Adult and Adolescent Programs : Mental health day programs for young adults ages 13 to 26, True Self Intensive Outpatient Program supports mental health needs of young adults ages 18 to 26 who identify as LGBTQ+.

: Mental health day programs for young adults ages 13 to 26, True Self Intensive Outpatient Program supports mental health needs of young adults ages 18 to 26 who identify as LGBTQ+. Breast Health Center at Kent County Memorial Hospital : Complete breast health services, also connects patients with gender-affirming surgeries as needed.

: Complete breast health services, also connects patients with gender-affirming surgeries as needed. John Clarke Senior Living : Short-term rehabilitation and retirement living options in Middletown, ensures access to services specific to LGBTQ+ community in partnership with NewportOUT.

: Short-term rehabilitation and retirement living options in Middletown, ensures access to services specific to LGBTQ+ community in partnership with NewportOUT. Lifespan Outpatient Rehab Lincoln: Offers physical, occupational and other types of therapy for all ages and abilities.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.