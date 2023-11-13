Blue Cross designates two Thrive sites as LGBTQ safe zones

WARWICK – Thrive Behavioral Health and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island have announced that two of Thrive’s program locations – Hillsgrove Clubhouse and Health Lane – have achieved a Blue Cross LGBTQ Safe Zone designation.

“The success of Thrive as a whole is based on the mission and vision of comprehensively treating an individual with a deep understanding of the unique characteristics that define each person that are so inextricably linked to achieving favorable outcomes,” said Dan Kubas-Meyer, CEO and president of Thrive Behavioral Health. “Providing comprehensive, inclusive, gender-affirming care empowers us to treat the whole person and achieve the best possible outcomes for individuals of that community.”

Both of Thrive’s program locations earned the designation in September, according to a news release. Requirements for the insurer’s LGBTQ Safe Zone designation include staff training specific to the care of LGBTQ clients, protections for staff and clients from discrimination based on gender identity or expression, gender-neutral bathrooms, inclusive forms and procedures, as well as a public commitment to connecting with and serving the LGBTQ community.

Thrive’s Hillsgrove Clubhouse was established in 1991 as the state’s first certified clubhouse. It was modeled after New York City’s Fountain House. The Warwick-based facility provides a health and restorative community for adults with severe and persistent mental illness to develop a fulfilling and productive lifestyle based on a work order day, according to the release.

- Advertisement -

Hillsgrove is recognized as an evidence-based practice by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and is certified by the International Center for Clubhouse Development.

“While we greatly appreciate this important recognition, we know that this is just the start of our work to achieve the full meaning of being a Safe Zone. We believe we need to do more to improve our communications, our support for all our members and our understanding of the needs of all the communities we are proud to serve. We will continue to strive to be a Safe Zone for all,” said Mark Maragnano, director of Hillsgrove Clubhouse.

Health Lane is located within Kent County Memorial Hospital’s campus in Warwick and serves as a hub for several behavioral health services, including 24/7/365 emergency services, intensive outpatient program, mental health outpatient services, psychiatric services and substance use outpatient services.

Thrive, which offers comprehensive behavioral health care programs and services annually to 3,000 children, adolescents, adults and seniors, has also held a Coming Out Day Social meant to bring together clients and staff within the organization that identify with the community to celebrate National LGBT History Month.

To see the full list of Blue Cross designated LGBTQ Safe Zones, visit www.bcbsri.com/safezones. To learn more about programming and services with Hillsgrove Clubhouse and Health Lane, visit ThriveBHRI.org.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.