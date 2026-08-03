Blue Cross earns top disability inclusive business honor

PROVIDENCE – For the fifth year in a row, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island has been named one of the World’s Top Disability Inclusive Businesses for 2026, a designation bestowed by Disability:IN, a Virginia-based nonprofit providing resources for business disability inclusion.

Blue Cross received the recognition as part of Disability:IN’s annual Disability Index Report, which is considered a leading benchmark for disability inclusion in business, according to the organization’s website. The Index uses a 76-question model to assign points for inclusivity efforts, including accessibility, accommodations, benefits, recruitment, career development, marketing and communications.

Blue Cross operates a disability inclusion network, offering guidance on accessibility and inclusion for those with disabilities and impairments, the Providence-based provider said in a July 27 statement.

Additionally, the organization offers its Project SEARCH internship to prepare high school students with intellectual or developmental disabilities for employment as well as grants and in-kind support for organizations that support those with disabilities.

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“Our leadership and associates are dedicated to building a workplace where everyone feels supported and valued,” Carolyn Belisle, Blue Cross vice president of corporate social responsibility, said in the announcement. “This honor recognizes that commitment and motivates us to use insights from our Disability Index scores to continue advancing our inclusion efforts.”

Businesses achieving advanced proficiency levels received Disability:IN’s World’s Top Disability Inclusive Businesses designation. The nonprofit reported receiving 627 submissions from 421 organizations, but did not publicly disclose how many businesses earned the Index’s top honor.

“This year’s Disability Index shows that leading companies are embedding disability inclusion into the core of how they operate. It’s shaping how businesses design products, build trust, and drive innovation. The companies leading today are the ones building more adaptable, resilient, and future-ready organizations,” Jill Houghton, Disability:IN president and CEO, said in the release.

Mica Kanner-Mascolo is a PBN staff writer. She can be reached at kannermascolo@pbn.com.