Blue Cross earns top score as 2025 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island recently announced it was named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.

The insurer earned a score of 100 on the 2025 Disability Index, marking the fourth year in a row Blue Cross received a top score. The index, produced by Disability:IN, is an independent, third-party resource for annual and confidential benchmarking of disability inclusion policies and programs in businesses.

“We’re honored to once again be recognized as a top scorer for our commitment to disability inclusion,” said Carolyn Belisle, vice president of corporate social responsibility. “Our associates are dedicated to advocating for disability inclusion and this honor motivates us to continue building a workplace where everyone feels supported and valued.”

The index assessed companies across several categories, including culture and leadership; enterprise-wide access; employment practices – like benefits, recruitment, education, retention, accommodations and advancement; community engagement; supplier diversity; and responsible procurement.

“As we release this year’s Disability Index report, we celebrate the continued progress made by businesses around the world,” said Jill Houghton, CEO and president of Disability:IN. “Today, hundreds of the world’s leading companies are using this tool to benchmark and drive their disability inclusion efforts. Together, we are creating a global economy accelerated by disability inclusion.”

Blue Cross said it has several programs and policies focused on disability inclusion, such as a commitment to disability inclusion from leadership; grants and support for organizations that serve those with disabilities; an internship program that prepares high school students with intellectual or developmental disabilities for post-graduation employment; and The Disability Inclusion Network, which is an employee group that promotes and offers guidance on accessibility and inclusion for those who are disabled or impaired.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.