Blue Cross earns top score in 2025 Corporate Equality Index

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island recently announced it received a top score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2025 Corporate Equality Index.

The Corporate Equality Index is seen as the country’s benchmark survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

Blue Cross is joined by 765 businesses across the U.S. honored with the foundation’s Equality 100 Award as a leader in LGBTQ+ inclusion. Five Rhode Island companies earned the award this year, but Blue Cross is the only company in the state to earn a score of 100 for 10 consecutive years.

“We value the Corporate Equality Index as a tool for measuring our progress in supporting LGBTQ+ people in the workplace, and our consistency achieving a score of 100 is a reflection of our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Carolyn Belisle, Blue Cross vice president of corporate social responsibility. “The evolution of CEI criteria encourages us to think critically about how we can continue to improve benefits, education, policies and practices across the company to better support LGBTQ+ employees.”

This year, 1,449 businesses were surveyed, marking the highest number since the survey began in 2002 when 319 businesses participated.

“As conversations evolve on corporate America’s approach to diversity, equity and inclusion, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that largely recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion,” said RaShawn “Shawnie” Hawkins, senior director of workplace equality at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. “Our goal at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation is to work in a spirit of partnership with companies, providing educational resources and leading benchmarking. The work of the CEI is to help businesses to expand their consumer base and attract top, innovative talent by supporting the LGBTQ+ community.”

The index rates companies on criteria falling in four categories:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities.

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families.

Supporting an inclusive culture.

Corporate social responsibility.

A record-breaking 98% of Corporate Equality Index businesses have non-discrimination protections specific to gender identity.

Blue Cross’ efforts to support the LGBTQ+ community include:

An LGBTQ Benefits Guide providing employees with information and resources to navigate medical and corporate benefits.

Blue pRIde Employee Business Resource Group, whose mission is to create a safer, more supportive environment for LGBTQ+ employees, partners and the community at large.

Partnership with the Fenway Institute’s National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center to offer employees training and resource guides on creating an inclusive care experience.

Options for associates to self-identify as LGBTQ+ in anonymous employee engagement surveys or as part of data collection on confidential employee forms.

Gender-affirming services for employees and members.

Safe Zones program, which helps direct members to more than 130 care settings that have obtained Blue Cross certification for meeting a set of LGBTQ+ standards reflecting best practices in providing safe, inclusive and affirming care.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.