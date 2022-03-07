Blue Cross names Fredrickson new vice president and chief risk officer

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island has named a new vice president and chief risk officer.

Jon Fredrickson, the insurer’s former managing director of risk management, information security and privacy, was promoted to the post early this month.

He will be tasked with protecting Blue Cross’ member, employee and proprietary information from online attacks. Fredrickson joined Blue Cross as its information security officer in 2017, and has held various roles since.

During those years, he “established a governance model and framework to successfully manage financial, operational, strategic and compliance risks,” according to a Blue Cross news release.

- Advertisement -

“With the wave of high-profile cybercrimes that have occurred in recent years, having the right person in place for this role is of the utmost importance,” said Michele Lederberg, Blue Cross executive vice president and chief administrative officer. “Jon’s years of experience have informed an innovative approach to risk management and information security, which is exactly what we need to ensure our data remains secure.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.