Blue Cross names Lefeber senior vice president of value-based care

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island has announced a new leadership role aimed at keeping more members healthy within a coordinated system of health care providers.

Nick Lefeber has been named senior vice president of value-based care, a role that will require him to link value-based care with health systems, pharmacies and cognitive computing platforms.

Lefeber comes to Blue Cross from DaVita Integrated Kidney Care, where he was vice president of commercial value-based care.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Nick to our team,” said Mark Stewart, Blue Cross executive vice president and chief financial officer. “Investing in value-based care, which focuses on keeping people healthy, is key to improving health outcomes and lowering costs for members. Nick has the perfect combination of experience, expertise and personal commitment to lead this work.”

At DaVita, Lefeber oversaw commercial value-based contracts “strategy, operations and analytics,” along with designing new partnership models for providers, according to Blue Cross.

Elizabeth Graham is PBN contributing writer.