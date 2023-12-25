Blue Cross notifies providers it is raising early intervention rates

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island notified early intervention providers that it will be increasing reimbursement rates beginning in February.

In its message to providers that PBN obtained upon request, the insurer indicated that it will be increasing reimbursement rates for early intervention services for infants, toddlers and preschool-aged children with developmental delays and disabilities. The increases are set to begin Feb. 1, 2024, and come in response to recommendations by the R.I. Office of Health Insurance Commissioner, also known as OHIC, made in a Sept. 1 report.

Among the several other findings related to early intervention services, OHIC wrote that provider capacity was a primary force behind the challenges for accessing early intervention services and that enrollment times are above the target of 45 days.

Blue Cross specified that reimbursement increases vary by service and code and that it opted to adopt OHIC’s recommendations before the Oct. 1, 2024, deadline to help support patients and providers.

“Our hope is that by increasing reimbursement rates sooner than later, we will help our provider and community partners to reduce wait times and increase staffing levels so that Rhode Island’s most vulnerable residents receive the care they need,” the insurer wrote in its message.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.