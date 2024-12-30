Blue Cross reports $30M loss through Q3 2024

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island reported an operating loss of $30 million through the first three quarters of 2024.
A continuing surge in the volume and cost of medical services – which increased $92 million over the same period last year – contributed to the loss. The increase in costs included a $63 million rise in expenses for medical care and a $29 million rise in prescription drug expenses, including the new class of drugs prescribed for weight loss and diabetes.
The insurer said the rise in health insurance claims started last year, when Blue Cross reported a total $26 million operating loss in 2023.
Blue Cross expects the health care costs to remain higher than expected through 2025, despite efforts to manage medical and pharmacy expenses.
The insurer’s full-year earnings will be released in March.
Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.
