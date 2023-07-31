Blue Cross taking applications for facilities seeking LGBTQ patients

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island is now accepting applications for a new set of LGBTQ Safe Zone facilities.

Health care facilities designated as safe zones will join more than 80 sites statewide that have demonstrated that they are providing safe, affirming and inclusive care to Rhode Island’s LGBTQ community. Applications are due by Aug. 15 at 5 p.m.

“We recognize that getting quality care can be more difficult for certain communities than it is for others and that the LGBTQ community has historically experienced discrimination in health care,” said Jenny Bautista-Ravreby, Blue Cross diversity, equity and inclusion manager. “We’re committed to furthering health equity however we can, and the LGBTQ Safe Zone program provides a way for Rhode Islanders to find inclusive, affirming care with confidence.”

Blue Cross’ LGBTQ Safe Zones are certified based on a variety of factors.

Facilities seeking certification must train staff members in LGBTQ cultural competency, be committed to protecting staff and patients from discrimination, provide gender-neutral bathrooms, utilize inclusive forms and intake procedures, and display a commitment to working with the LGBTQ community.

Since launching its LGBTQ Safe Zone program in 2015, Blue Cross has certified more than 80 Safe Zone providers in over 25 Rhode Island towns and cities. These providers include primary care, dental and mental health practices, pediatric care, and assisted living facilities for older adults. Visit bcbsri.com/safezones to view a list of Safe Zone facilities.

Providers that meet certification requirements will be given a window decal so that visiting patients recognize it as a place that offers safe and affirming care to the LGBTQ community. Certified Safe Zones will also be added to a list that members can use to seek inclusive care settings. There is no cost to apply or obtain certification.

To learn more or apply for certification, visit bcbsri.com/providers/safezone-program. Blue Cross will notify newly certified facilities by October.