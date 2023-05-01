Blue Cross to open new store in Narragansett

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island is opening a new Your Blue Store in Narragansett.

The store, which is currently under construction and will open in the fall of 2023, is Blue Cross’ fifth in the Ocean State. Other locations are in East Providence, Lincoln, Warwick and Cranston.

“I am excited to expand the reach of Your Blue Store locations across Rhode Island and into South County, a community of which my family and I are a part,” said Melissa Cummings, executive vice president and chief customer officer. “Your Blue Store and its unmatched face-to-face service have redefined the member-health insurer experience.”

At Your Blue stores, customers can choose and purchase a health plan, get help with a current plan, pay bills, and receive screenings and immunizations, among other services. Your Blue stores also offer fitness classes and well-being workshops.

Blue Cross said Rhode Islanders have made nearly 350,000 visits to Your Blue Store locations since 2013.

“The stores have been so successful that locations now extend from Blackstone Valley to our southern coast. Our Your Blue Store teams are friendly, knowledgeable and trusted – and they have roots in Rhode Island, just like our members,” Cummings said.

The office will be located at the Salt Pond Shopping Center at 91 Point Judith Road.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.