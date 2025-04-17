Blue Cross to raise primary care payments by $40M through 2028

BLUE CROSS & Blue Shield of Rhode Island announced it is raising its payments to primary care providers in the state by about $40 million through 2028.

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island is raising its payments to primary care providers in the state by about $40 million through 2028. However, some say the overall effect is at least a short term drop in payments to primary care providers. The payment increases will begin July 1, when there will

