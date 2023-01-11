Bluesalve forms tech consulting partnership with Virginia comms group

NEWPORT – Bluesalve partners LLC is expanding its services, as well as its presence down the East Coast, through a partnership with Virginia-based Caster Communications Inc.

Last week, the two businesses announced they will jointly develop an end-to-end technology consulting service focused on the technology sector.

Caster, a public relations and social media strategist focused on startups in the technology market, and bluesalve partners, a Newport-based consultancy service for the consumer technology market, will combine their resources to offer strategic counsel on strategies such as product design, sourcing, development, public relations, and social and digital media.

Avi Rosenthal, managing partner of bluesavle, said in a statement that he and Caster founder Kimberly Lancaster “have complementary skills which translate into the whole being greater than the sum of the parts.

“With a formal agreement between our organizations, clients know they have a direct track to the resources they need but often don’t know where to find,” he continued. “We’ve got the right people to do what they do best.”

Lancaster said that she has worked with Rosenthal for almost 20 years, “but usually as client and agency,” and will continue this collaborative relationship “by offering streamlined, single-source services that neither group offers alone.”

