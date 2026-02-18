BlueTIDE 2026 tech demonstration event returns to Newport on Aug. 27

NEWPORT – The 3rd annual BlueTIDE technology demonstration event is set to return to Newport on Aug. 27, inviting attendees to discover the latest advancements in maritime and dual-use technologies.
Hosted by 401 Tech Bridge in collaboration with the U.S. Navy, NavalX and the Northeast Tech Bridge, the annual event serves as a platform for showcasing innovative solutions and fosters collaboration among industry leaders, government partners and the defense innovation community.
Organizers are currently seeking exhibitors and demonstrators who are developing next-generation technologies focused on swarming autonomous systems and counter unmanned systems, which include autonomous swarm coordination across air, land and maritime domains; detection, tracking and sensing capabilities in contested environments; directed energy and advanced defense technologies; secure communications and resilient networks; and modeling, simulation and digital mission test environments.
One of the key features of the BlueTIDE event involves in-water demonstrations, in which companies participate in Navy-designed mission scenarios, demonstrate their technologies as they gain access to decision-makers and participate in a $200,000 Northeast Tech Bridge Prize Challenge, a multiphase competition to identify technology solutions to monitor and protect undersea critical infrastructure.
“Anticipation is already building for the defense innovation community to gather once again in Newport this August,” 401 Tech Bridge said of BlueTIDE 2026 on its website.
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.